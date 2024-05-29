Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.43

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.43 and traded as high as C$69.87. Linamar shares last traded at C$69.36, with a volume of 68,250 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.60.

Linamar Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.43.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.47. Linamar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 10.703876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.91%.

Insider Activity at Linamar

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$139,881.96. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

