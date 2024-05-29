OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.29

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $12.88. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 7,861 shares.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5728 per share. This is an increase from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

