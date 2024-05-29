Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $3.08. Neonode shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 255,006 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

