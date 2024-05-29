Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 622.2% in May

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 622.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $162.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.60.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.2318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.