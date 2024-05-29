Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WSTRF opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $90.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.55. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 1,979.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

