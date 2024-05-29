ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

XNGSY opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.9954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

