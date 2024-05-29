Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

Shares of Yuexiu Property stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Yuexiu Property has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Get Yuexiu Property alerts:

About Yuexiu Property

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.