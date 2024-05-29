Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Expands By 559.2%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 559.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $13.25.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
