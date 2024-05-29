Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rises By 83.9%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
YARIY opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.84 and a beta of 0.94. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $20.69.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.
