Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 889.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 136,335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

