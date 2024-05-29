Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

