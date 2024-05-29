Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HGV. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 23.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,250,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

