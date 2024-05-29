Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,193,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,193,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $2,317,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 76.9% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 612.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.