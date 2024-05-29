Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Zscaler Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average of $205.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

