Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50.

TGI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 199.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 300,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $553,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.