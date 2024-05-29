Viking (NYSE:VIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.44.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Viking
Viking Stock Up 3.1 %
About Viking
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viking
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.