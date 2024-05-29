Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
