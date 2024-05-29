Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

