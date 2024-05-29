Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $462,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,241,000 after buying an additional 59,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

