VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.