Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

