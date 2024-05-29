3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.55.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

