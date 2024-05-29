DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000 in the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.