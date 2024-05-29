Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

