Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.
Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.