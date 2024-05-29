VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $645.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,853 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 138,810 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 982,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 71,810 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

