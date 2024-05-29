Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.
About Organovo
