LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.