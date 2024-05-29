2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $12.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at 2seventy bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 330,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,937,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

