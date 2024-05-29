Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$29.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

