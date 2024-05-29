Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) & Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Head to Head Survey

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) and Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and Alvotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -926.13% -232.42% -79.96% Alvotech -633.61% N/A -80.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gritstone bio and Alvotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $16.34 million 5.32 -$138.49 million ($1.24) -0.65 Alvotech $93.38 million N/A -$551.73 million ($2.08) -6.73

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gritstone bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alvotech. Alvotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

48.5% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gritstone bio and Alvotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gritstone bio currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 493.75%. Alvotech has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Gritstone bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Alvotech.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats Alvotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a COVID-19 vaccine program; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. In addition, it offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an Entyvio product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an Keytruda product. Alvotech was founded in 2013 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

