Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $3.92.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

