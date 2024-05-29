Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.07.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRAB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab
Grab Stock Down 0.3 %
GRAB stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $3.92.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grab
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.