Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Cimpress Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 27,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,183 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $9,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 37.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

