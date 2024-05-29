ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.