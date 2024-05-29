Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s (CALT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.
CALT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
