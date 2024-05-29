Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $63.42 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,814,000 after acquiring an additional 872,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after acquiring an additional 233,393 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,051,000 after acquiring an additional 314,102 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after buying an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

