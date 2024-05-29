Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $824.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

