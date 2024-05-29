Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,012 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,139. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after buying an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after buying an additional 588,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

