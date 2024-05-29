Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADUS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.57.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

