AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Lowered to Sell at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $7,001,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

