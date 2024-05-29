StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.