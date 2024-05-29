Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

