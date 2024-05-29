Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Trading Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03.
About Allot Communications
