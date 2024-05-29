Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.28.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in Airbnb by 44.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.