Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLMN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

