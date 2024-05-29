Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,200 ($66.41) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($62.58) to GBX 5,400 ($68.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.63) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,331 ($68.08).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,904 ($62.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.09. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,746 ($47.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,145 ($65.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,927.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,539.18. The firm has a market cap of £7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,665.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 74 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

In other news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($64.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,326.28). Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

