London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSEG. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £110 ($140.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,489.17 ($108.42).

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,168 ($117.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,784 ($99.41) and a one year high of GBX 9,696 ($123.83). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,236.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,100.45. The stock has a market cap of £48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,643.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. This represents a yield of 0.89%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($118.10), for a total transaction of £421,940.61 ($538,876.90). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($118.10), for a total value of £421,940.61 ($538,876.90). Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,154 ($116.91) per share, with a total value of £183,080 ($233,818.65). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,337,349 shares of company stock valued at $131,193,113,467. 9.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

