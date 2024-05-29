London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEGFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSEG. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £110 ($140.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,489.17 ($108.42).

Check Out Our Latest Report on London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,168 ($117.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,784 ($99.41) and a one year high of GBX 9,696 ($123.83). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,236.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,100.45. The stock has a market cap of £48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,643.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. This represents a yield of 0.89%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($118.10), for a total transaction of £421,940.61 ($538,876.90). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($118.10), for a total value of £421,940.61 ($538,876.90). Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,154 ($116.91) per share, with a total value of £183,080 ($233,818.65). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,337,349 shares of company stock valued at $131,193,113,467. 9.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.