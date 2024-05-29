Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Price Target Cut to GBX 65 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of IES opened at GBX 22.75 ($0.29) on Tuesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The stock has a market cap of £100.23 million, a PE ratio of -189.58 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

