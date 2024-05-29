AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a £113 ($144.32) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($159.64) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £118 ($150.70).

Shares of AZN opened at £120.28 ($153.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is £107.15. The stock has a market cap of £186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($120.83) and a 12 month high of £124.88 ($159.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

