FD Technologies’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FD Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 1,352 ($17.27) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,257.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,184.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The company has a market capitalization of £380.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,380.00 and a beta of 0.75. FD Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 740 ($9.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,245 ($28.67).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan Preston bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($15.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,820 ($26,590.04). Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

