JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.22) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.05) to GBX 615 ($7.85) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.13) to GBX 570 ($7.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Fresnillo Stock Up 3.0 %
Fresnillo Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.
Fresnillo Company Profile
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
