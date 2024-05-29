Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.61

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.77. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 507,155 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
