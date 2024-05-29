BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.78

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.78 and traded as high as $12.04. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 28,731 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $84,182.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,042,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,697,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 102,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

